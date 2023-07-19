News & Insights

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open flat as special session to set Jio Financial price begins

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

July 19, 2023 — 11:46 pm EDT

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran for Reuters

Updated at 9:15 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, July 20 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened little changed on Thursday, as focus shifts to the special trading session to ascertain the price for Reliance Industries' financial services business, ahead of earnings from top Nifty 50 firms.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI index fell 0.01% to 19,831.50, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN lost 0.03% to 67,074.40, as of 9:15 a.m. IST.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

