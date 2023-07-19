INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open flat as special session to set Jio Financial price begins

Updated at 9:15 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, July 20 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened little changed on Thursday, as focus shifts to the special trading session to ascertain the price for Reliance Industries' financial services business, ahead of earnings from top Nifty 50 firms.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI index fell 0.01% to 19,831.50, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN lost 0.03% to 67,074.40, as of 9:15 a.m. IST.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.