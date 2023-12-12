INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open flat as inflation data reignites rate concerns

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, Dec 13 (Reuters) - India's benchmark Nifty 50 opened little changed on Wednesday after domestic and U.S. data reignited inflation concerns and elevated bets of a delay in rate cuts, ahead of Federal Reserve's policy decision.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI shed 0.07% to 20,891.50 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 0.05% to 69,503.33, as of 9:16 a.m. IST.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman and Sonia Cheema)

