News & Insights

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open flat as inflation data reignites rate concerns

Credit: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

December 12, 2023 — 10:50 pm EST

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran for Reuters ->

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, Dec 13 (Reuters) - India's benchmark Nifty 50 opened little changed on Wednesday after domestic and U.S. data reignited inflation concerns and elevated bets of a delay in rate cuts, ahead of Federal Reserve's policy decision.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI shed 0.07% to 20,891.50 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 0.05% to 69,503.33, as of 9:16 a.m. IST.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman and Sonia Cheema)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.