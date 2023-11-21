INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open flat as global stock rally fades

Updated at 9:17 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Indian blue-chip indexes opened flat on Wednesday, tracking Asian peers as the global stock rally showed signs of fizzling out.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI rose 0.05% to 19,792.25 points and the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN was up 0.03% at 65,945.46, respectively, as of 9:17 a.m IST.

