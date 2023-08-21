News & Insights

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open flat amid concerns over China economy, US rates

August 21, 2023 — 11:48 pm EDT

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran and Manvi Pant for Reuters ->

Updated at 9:16 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened little changed on Tuesday amid risk aversion due to persistent concerns over the health of China's economy and U.S. interest rates.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI index was up 0.08% at 19,409.30 at 9:16 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.06% to 65,252.86.

