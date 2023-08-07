INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open flat ahead of RBI decision, US inflation data

Updated at 9:17 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Indian shares openedlittle changed on Tuesday amid caution ahead of inflation data from major economies and the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision later this week.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI index was up 0.09% at 19,614.50, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.06% to 65,994.40 at 9:17 a.m. IST.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran and Anisha Ajith in Bengaluru; editing by Eileen Soreng and Sohini Goswami)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

