INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares off to muted start tracking Asian peers

BENGALURU, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened little changed on Wednesday, tracking broader Asian peers ahead of key U.S. economic data.

The blue-chip index NSE Nifty 50 .NSEI was up 0.07% at 22,214.10, while the BSE Sensex .BSESN added 0.09% to 73,162.82, as of 09:15 a.m. IST.

