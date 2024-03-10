INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares off to a muted start tracking Asian peers

Updates at 9:16 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, March 11 (Reuters) - Indian shares were muted at the openon Monday, tracking Asian peers ahead of key U.S. inflation reading, while investors also awaited domestic inflation data, due on Tuesday.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 .NSEI slipped 0.02% to 22,488.50, while the BSE Sensex .BSESN edged down 0.03% to 74,098.86, as of 9:16 a.m. IST.

