INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares off to a muted start; financials weigh

Updated at 9:23 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Indian shares were muted at the open on Monday, dragged by financialsafter State Bank of India's earnings miss, while a jump in auto stocks after Tata Motors' strong results offset losses.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI fell 0.05% at 21,843.35.80, as of 9:22 a.m IST, and the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN was down 0.12% to 72,009.43.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman )

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.