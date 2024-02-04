News & Insights

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares off to a muted start; financials weigh

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

February 04, 2024 — 10:54 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

Updated at 9:23 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Indian shares were muted at the open on Monday, dragged by financialsafter State Bank of India's earnings miss, while a jump in auto stocks after Tata Motors' strong results offset losses.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI fell 0.05% at 21,843.35.80, as of 9:22 a.m IST, and the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN was down 0.12% to 72,009.43.

