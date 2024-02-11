INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares off to a muted start; energy stocks drag

Updates at 9:18 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Indian shares were off to a muted start on Monday, weighed by energy stocks on lacklustre results from Oil & Natural Gas Corporation ONGC.NS and Tata Power Company TTPW.NS, ahead of January retail inflation data later in the day.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was down 0.05% at 21,770.15, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.02% at 71,612.43, as of 9:18 a.m IST.

