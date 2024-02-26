News & Insights

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares off to a muted start

February 26, 2024 — 10:46 pm EST

BENGALURU, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened little changed on Tuesday, weighed down by financials and energy stocks, ahead of key domestic and U.S. macroeconomic data.

The blue-chip index NSE Nifty 50 .NSEI was down 0.14% at 22,090.20 while the BSE Sensex .BSESN shed 0.09% to 72,723.53, as of 09:15 a.m. IST.

