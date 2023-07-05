INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares muted on weak global cues; financials slip

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, July 5 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell marginally on Wednesday, as investors took profit at higher levels amid concerns of a trade conflict between the United States and China.

The Nifty .NSEI index was down 0.07% at 19,375.85, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 0.12% to 65,400.03, as of 10:30 a.m. IST.

High weightage financials lost over 0.6%, dragged by HDFC HDFC.NS and HDFC Bank HDBK.NS, down more than 2.5% each.

The slide comes after the National Stock Exchange (NSE) announced the exclusion of HDFC from Nifty 50 beginning July 13.

Information technology (IT) firm LTIMindtree LTIM.NS, which will be included into Nifty 50 at the expense of HDFC, rose as much as 3.42% before trimming some of the gains.

Private lender IndusInd Bank INBK.NS climbed 2.45% to a more than three-year high and was the top Nifty 50 gainer after reporting a 21% year-on-year growth in net advances in the June quarter.

Broader indexes outperformed their larger peers, with smallcaps .NIFSMCP100 and midcaps .NIFMDCP100 gaining 0.6% and 0.4% to hover around 52-week and record highs, respectively.

"The market has already run-up sharply to record highs in the last few sessions on the back of strong foreign inflows," said Prashanth Tapse, senior vice president for research at Mehta Equities.

The Nifty rose nearly 4% over the previous six sessions and hit record highs in each of the last four sessions.

Weakness in other Asian indexes and selective selling at record high levels are prompting investors to exercise caution, said two analysts.

Asian markets edged lower on concerns over a faltering economic recovery in China and worries of a trade conflict between Washington and Beijing.MKTS/GLOB

Investors also await the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's June policy meeting, due at 11:30 p.m. IST on Wednesday, for cues into the monetary policy trajectory.FEDWATCH

($1 = 82.0210 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.