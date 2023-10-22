News & Insights

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares muted as stronger banks offset Mideast jitters

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

October 22, 2023 — 11:51 pm EDT

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran for Reuters ->

Updated at 9:17 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Oct 23 (Reuters) - India's blue-chips opened flat on Monday, as a rise in bank stocks led by ICICI Bank offset a roiled sentiment due to widening conflict in the Middle East.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was down 0.05% at 19,532.80 as of 9:17 a.m. IST, and the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 0.01% to 65,396.95.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema and Varun H K)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.