INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares muted as stronger banks offset Mideast jitters

Updated at 9:17 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Oct 23 (Reuters) - India's blue-chips opened flat on Monday, as a rise in bank stocks led by ICICI Bank offset a roiled sentiment due to widening conflict in the Middle East.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was down 0.05% at 19,532.80 as of 9:17 a.m. IST, and the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 0.01% to 65,396.95.

