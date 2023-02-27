US Markets

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares muted as slide in metals check gains ahead of GDP data

Credit: REUTERS/NIHARIKA KULKARNI

February 27, 2023 — 11:24 pm EST

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran for Reuters ->

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Indian shares barely rose on Tuesday, as the gains in auto and media stocks were mostly offset by a slide in metals, ahead of the domestic GDP data for the December quarter.

The Nifty 50 index .NSEI rose 0.19% to 17,426.30, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN edged 0.20% higher to 59,410.50 as of 9:50 a.m. IST.

Nine of the 13 sectoral indexes advanced with auto stocks .NIFTYAUTO adding nearly 1%. Media index .NIFTYMEDIA rose more than 1%, powered by Zee Entertainment ZEE.NS, which climbed as much as 6.48%.

The company's F&O contracts with May 2023 expiry will be available for trading from Feb. 28 after NCLT stayed insolvency proceedings.

Growth in the latest quarter was hobbled by weak global demand and monetary tightening by the Reserve Bank of India.

All three major Wall Street indexes advanced on Monday on bargain hunting. Official data showed core capital goods orders accelerated more than expected in January, suggesting that business spending on equipment picked up.

The new data reinforced fears that the Federal Reserve could hike interest rates to a higher level than currently estimated.

($1 = 82.6680 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +919769003463))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.