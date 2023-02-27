INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares muted as slide in metals check gains ahead of GDP data

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Indian shares barely rose on Tuesday, as the gains in auto and media stocks were mostly offset by a slide in metals, ahead of the domestic GDP data for the December quarter.

The Nifty 50 index .NSEI rose 0.19% to 17,426.30, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN edged 0.20% higher to 59,410.50 as of 9:50 a.m. IST.

Nine of the 13 sectoral indexes advanced with auto stocks .NIFTYAUTO adding nearly 1%. Media index .NIFTYMEDIA rose more than 1%, powered by Zee Entertainment ZEE.NS, which climbed as much as 6.48%.

The company's F&O contracts with May 2023 expiry will be available for trading from Feb. 28 after NCLT stayed insolvency proceedings.

Growth in the latest quarter was hobbled by weak global demand and monetary tightening by the Reserve Bank of India.

All three major Wall Street indexes advanced on Monday on bargain hunting. Official data showed core capital goods orders accelerated more than expected in January, suggesting that business spending on equipment picked up.

The new data reinforced fears that the Federal Reserve could hike interest rates to a higher level than currently estimated.

