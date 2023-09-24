News & Insights

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares muted as IT stocks drag; Delta Corp plunges

September 24, 2023 — 11:56 pm EDT

Written by Sethuraman NR for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened on a weaker note on Monday, dragged by losses in information technology stocks, while casino operator Delta Corp DELT.NS plunged 10% after it received a notice from the tax department.

The Nifty 50 .NSEIwas down 0.1% at 19,643 points as of 09:19 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.1% to 65,943 points.

IT stocks .NIFTYIT fell 0.3%.

Shares of Delta Corp DELT.NS slumped after the company said on Friday it received a notice to pay taxes worth 111.4 billion rupees ($1.34 billion) along with interest and penalty.

