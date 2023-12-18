INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares muted as global rally cools

Updated at 9:17 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Dec 19 (Reuters) - India's benchmark Nifty opened flat on Tuesday, as a global rally fueled by hopes of U.S. interest rate cuts showed signs of slowing down.

The benchmark NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI rose 0.10% to 21,439.75 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN added 0.09% to 71,370.79, as of 9:17 a.m. IST.

