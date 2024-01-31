INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares muted ahead of interim Union budget; Paytm tanks

Adds analyst quote, updates shares

BENGALURU, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Indian shares were muted on Thursday as investors awaited the interim Union budget, while Paytm shares slumped after the central bank restricted its Payments Bank from accepting fresh deposits and credit transactions.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEIand the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN were mostly unchanged at 21,737 and 71,806, respectively, as of 9:45 a.m. IST.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will announce the budget for the financial year 2024/25, which starts on April 1, at 11 a.m. IST.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to avoid spending big on new welfare programmes in the budget before the general election and instead focus on infrastructure while narrowing the budget gap.

Shares of fintech firm Paytm PAYT.NS tanked 20% after the Reserve Bank of India restricted Paytm Payments Bank from fresh deposits and credit transactions across its services due to supervisory concerns.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Federal Reserve held interest rates unchanged on Wednesday but signalled that rate cuts would not be appropriate until inflation cools off further, dragging global equities.MKTS/GLOB

Indian markets could be volatile as the Street interprets the budget announcements and later analyses the effect on the economy and markets, said Deepak Jasani, head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities.

Fed Chair has thrown cold water on investors’ hopes that reductions would begin in March, which is weighing on global equities, Jasani added.

Among the sectors, auto stocks .NIFTYAUTO were top gainers, rising 1.1% ahead of the budget announcement and sales data for January.

Banks .NSEBANK and financial .NIFTYFIN shares were major drags, down 0.4% each.

