News & Insights

US Markets

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares muted ahead of interim Union budget; Paytm tanks

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

January 31, 2024 — 11:27 pm EST

Written by Sethuraman NR and Bharath Rajeswaran for Reuters ->

Adds analyst quote, updates shares

BENGALURU, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Indian shares were muted on Thursday as investors awaited the interim Union budget, while Paytm shares slumped after the central bank restricted its Payments Bank from accepting fresh deposits and credit transactions.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEIand the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN were mostly unchanged at 21,737 and 71,806, respectively, as of 9:45 a.m. IST.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will announce the budget for the financial year 2024/25, which starts on April 1, at 11 a.m. IST.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to avoid spending big on new welfare programmes in the budget before the general election and instead focus on infrastructure while narrowing the budget gap.

Shares of fintech firm Paytm PAYT.NS tanked 20% after the Reserve Bank of India restricted Paytm Payments Bank from fresh deposits and credit transactions across its services due to supervisory concerns.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Federal Reserve held interest rates unchanged on Wednesday but signalled that rate cuts would not be appropriate until inflation cools off further, dragging global equities.MKTS/GLOB

Indian markets could be volatile as the Street interprets the budget announcements and later analyses the effect on the economy and markets, said Deepak Jasani, head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities.

Fed Chair has thrown cold water on investors’ hopes that reductions would begin in March, which is weighing on global equities, Jasani added.

Among the sectors, auto stocks .NIFTYAUTO were top gainers, rising 1.1% ahead of the budget announcement and sales data for January.

Banks .NSEBANK and financial .NIFTYFIN shares were major drags, down 0.4% each.

(Reporting by Sethuraman NR and Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema and Eileen Soreng)

((Sethuraman.NR@thomsonreuters.com; (+91 9945291420); Reuters Messaging: nallur.sethuraman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.