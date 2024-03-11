INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares muted ahead of inflation data; ITC weighs

Updates at 9:16 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, March 12 (Reuters) - Indian shares were relatively unchanged at the opening on Tuesday, with ITC declining following British American Tobacco's announcement of its plans to sell stake in the company,while investors awaited domestic and U.S. inflation data,due later in the day.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 .NSEI index added 0.01% to 22,334.45, while the BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.02% to 73,516.42, as of 9:16 a.m. IST.

