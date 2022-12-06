INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares muted after RBI hikes rate as expected

Updates index levels

BENGALURU, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Indian shares were largely unchanged on Wednesday, after the country's central bank hiked key interest rate, as expected, amid expectations that inflation has likely peaked.

The Nifty 50 index .NSEI was up 0.02% at 18,646.65, as of 10:05 a.m IST, and the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESNrose 0.08% to 62,678.57.

The Reserve Bank of India raised the key policy repo rate by 35 basis points, inline with economists' expectations, and said overall monetary and liquidity conditions remain accommodative.

Retail inflation in Asia's third-largest economy had eased to a three-month low of 6.77% in October, strengthening bets on smaller rate increases by the RBI going ahead.

Indian equities' performance since the first rate hike this yearhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3BcpPp3

India's CPI inflation and policy ratehttps://tmsnrt.rs/3FvyLZi

