INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares muted after five-session rally, tracking Asian peers

BENGALURU, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Indian shares were muted on Tuesday, dragged by auto stocks following a recent rally, and tracking their Asian peers after China's efforts to support its property markets failed to excite investors.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was down 0.19% at 22,079.20 as of 10:04 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN lost 0.12% to 72,621.44.

Seven of the 13 major sectors declined, with the auto index, .NIFTYAUTO which had gained 5.5% over the last five sessions, losing 1% on the day.

The broader, more domestically-focussed small-caps .NIFSMCP100 advanced 0.2%, while mid-caps .NIFMDCP100 were relatively unchanged, outperforming the benchmarks.

Indian markets could see some consolidation in the next few sessions following the recent rally, said Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities.

Both the Nifty 50 index and Sensex have gained in each of the previous five sessions, adding about 2.3% each, remaining resilient to fading hopes of an early Federal Reserve rate cut, which triggered a bout of foreign selling.

Asian markets .MIAPJ0000PUS fell 0.25%, as China's decision to cut its benchmark reference rate for mortgages in an attempt to revive its ailing property sector failed to bolster sentiment, leaving investors waiting for bigger stimulus measures. MKTS/GLOB

Among individual stocks, Whirlpool of India WHIR.NS dropped 3% as parent Whirlpool WHR.Nplanned to sell a 24% stake in Indian unit this week at a 7.6% discount to Monday's closing price, Reuters reported.

Biocon BION.NS lost 2.5% following a Jefferies downgrade, which flagged further weakness in earnings amid lack of new launches in the biosimilars segment.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises ZEE.NS rose 5% after a report in the Economic Times said the company is making a final attempt to restart discussions with Japan's Sony Group 6758.T to revive their $10 billion merger deal. Zee powered the media index .NIFTYMED 2% higher.

