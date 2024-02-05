INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares mixed as financials hurt gains in Tata Motors, oil stocks

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Indian shares were mixed on Monday as gains in Tata Motors and oil-related stocks were hit by a drop in financials, while fading hopes of early U.S. rate cut dragged Asian markets.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI rose 0.28% at 21,917.10 as of 10:47 a.m IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN edged up 0.15% at 72,190.84.

Both indexes swung between declines of 0.2% and gains of 0.5% in first hour of trade.

Financial services .NIFTYFIN fell 0.4%, dragged by a pullback in top private lenders HDFC Bank HDBK.NS and ICICI Bank ICBK.NS after a rally on Friday.

The drop ate into 1.8% gains in auto stocks .NIFTYAUTO as Tata Motors TAMO.NSsurged 7.55% to a record high after reporting an over two-fold rise in December-quarter profit.

The stock was the top percentage gainer on Nifty 50 and led the gains in auto index as well.

"Going ahead, markets will be driven by quarterly earnings by index majors, Reserve Bank of India's rate decision later this week," said analysts at Centrum Institutional Equities.

Asian shares fell after data showed U.S. non-farm payrolls jumped more than expected in January, dashing any expectations of a near-term interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve.

"The rate cut in the U.S. will happen mostly in the second half," said Santosh Pandey, president and head of Nuvama Professional Clients Group.

Oil and gas stocks .NIFOILGAS gained 1.9%. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd BPCL.NS, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd HPCL.NS and Indian Oil Corporation IOC.NS extended their post-results rally, rising between 3.2% and 7%.

Since their quarterly results in the last week of January, the three companies have advanced between 12% and 26%.

On the flip side, One 97 Communications PAYT.NSslumped further after a regulatory crackdown, dropping 10% to a near-record low.

UPL UPLL.NSfell 6% to a three-year low after posting quarterly loss on weak demand.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman and Varun H K)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.