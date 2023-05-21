INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares may open lower on caution over US debt ceiling talks

BENGALURU, May 22 (Reuters) - Indian shares are set for a subdued start on Monday, tracking a slide in global equities ahead of the resumption of debt ceiling talks in the United States, which paused on Friday.

India's NSE stock futures listed on the Singapore exchange SINc1 were down 0.16% at 18,208, as of 8:05 a.m. IST.

Wall Street equities closed lower on Friday on reports that the U.S. debt ceiling negotiations had reached an impasse. A failure to lift the debt ceiling would trigger a default and a spike in interest rates, analysts cautioned. Asian markets were mixed. MKTS/GLOB

Indian shares snapped three straight sessions of losses on Friday, aided by quarterly earnings and persistent foreign institutional buying. Analysts expect the Nifty benchmark to consolidate in the 18,050-18,450 range.

"The short-term trend for the Nifty remains choppy," said Nagaraj Shetti, technical research analyst at HDFC Securities.

"The emergence of buying interest on Friday raises hopes for an upside bounce in the market."

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) snapped a 16-session buying streak on Friday, selling 1.13 billion rupees ($13.8 million) of shares, provisional data from the National Stock Exchange showed.

"The overall mood in the markets in the near term will be decided by FII flows and developments on the U.S. debt default situation," said Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities.

Stocks to Watch:

** Zomato Ltd ZOMT.NS: Co misses Q4 revenue expectations on higher strategic expenses.

** Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd PGRD.NS: Co reports rise in fourth-quarter profit on increase in demand.

** Bandhan Bank Ltd BANH.NS: Co posts fall in March-quarter net profit.

** NTPC Ltd NTPC.NS: Co reports fall in fourth-quarter profit as expenses outweigh power demand.

($1 = 81.7800 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.