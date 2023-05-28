News & Insights

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares may open higher on US debt ceiling deal

Credit: REUTERS/NIHARIKA KULKARNI

May 28, 2023 — 10:58 pm EDT

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, May 29 (Reuters) - Indian shares looked set to open higher on Monday on improved global cues due to a weekend debt ceiling deal in the U.S.

India's NSE stock futures listed on the Singapore exchange SINc1 were up 0.86% at 18,707, as of 8:25 a.m. IST.

U.S. President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy forged an agreement over the weekend to avert a default to suspend $31.4 trillion debt ceiling until 2025, ahead of the June 1 deadline. The deal will have to pass through the U.S. congress. Asian markets edged higher.MKTS/GLOB

The Nifty 50 .NSEI gained 1.63% last week and closed at a five-month high on Friday amid stable earnings and sustained foreign inflows into equities.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought 3.50 billion rupees ($71.2 million) worth of Indian equities on Friday. FIIs have been net buyers in Indian stocks in 21 of the last 22 sessions.

STOCKS TO WATCH

**** Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd BHEL.NS: Co reports fall in profit in March quarter, on rising costs.

**** Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd ONGC.NS: Co reports loss in fourth-quarter, dragged by one-time loss.

**** Central Bank of India Ltd CBI.NS: RBI imposes monetary penalty on lender

**** Lupin LUPN.NS: Co's Canada subsidiary gets approval to market generic version of Spiriva, a drug used to treat chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463))

