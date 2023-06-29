INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares may open higher as strong US data eases growth fears

BENGALURU, June 30 (Reuters) - Indian shares are set to open higher on Friday on improved sentiment following robust economic data from the U.S., which eased fears of a slowdown.

India's NSE stock futures listed on the Singapore Exchange SINc1 were up 0.46% at 19,147.50, as of 08:21 a.m. IST.

India's blue-chip Nifty 50 and Sensex indexes rallied to record highs on Wednesday, lifted by the gains in some Adani group stocks and heavyweight financials.

"Improved corporate balance sheet strength, stability in financial system have aided growth, said Christy Mathai, fund manager - equity at Quantum AMC. "Investors could be better off staying invested and maintaining their equity allocation in line with long-term allocation plans."

The Nifty 50 .NSEI has risen 1.64% so far in this truncated week and is on course for the best week in two months. Domestic markets were closed on Thursday for a local holiday.

Wall Street equities closed higher overnight as sentiment improved on strong economic data. An upward revision in first-quarter GDP, surprise fall in jobless claims and positive results from U.S. Federal Reserve's stress test helped eased recession fears.

However, the data bolstered the view that the Fed may keep interest rates higher for longer. Asian markets were mixed as lackluster industrial output data from China cast a shadow. MKTS/GLOB

On Wednesday, foreign institutional investors bought 123.50 billion rupees ($1.50 billion) of Indian equities on a net basis, while domestic investors sold 10.21 billion rupees of shares, as per provisional NSE data.

STOCKS TO WATCH:

** HDFC Life Insurance Company HDFL.NS: Major shareholder HDFC HDFC.NSbuys additional 16.5 million shares (0.77% stake) in insurer at an average price of 674.87 rupees per share.

** Adani Enterprises ADEL.NS: SB Adani Family Trust sells 18 million shares (1.57% stake) at an average price of 2,300 rupees.

** Adani Green Energy ADNA.NS: Goldman Sachs Trust II - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund buys 11.95 million shares at 920.05 rupees per share. Infinite Trade and Investment sells 46 million shares at 920.03 rupees apiece.

** Tata Communications TATA.NS: Co to acquire U.S.-based Kaleyra in an all-cash deal of about $100 million.

($1 = 82.0972 Indian Rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

