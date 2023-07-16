INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares may open flat as weak China data offsets Fed rate pause hopes

BENGALURU, July 17 (Reuters) - Indian shares are set to open little changed on Monday after hitting record highs on Friday on the hopes of the U.S. Federal Reserve pausing its rate hiking cycle, while weak China data remained an overhang.

India's GIFT Nifty GIFc1 on the NSE International Exchange was up 0.09% at 19,636.5 as of 8:11 a.m. IST.

The Nifty 50 rose 1.20% last week, led by a 4.69% rise in information technology (IT) index .NIFTYIT, despite cautious commentary from Tata Consultancy Services TCS.NS, Wipro WIPR.NS and HCLTech HCLT.NS after reporting their June quarter results.

The rise in IT firms, which earn a significant share of their revenue from the United States and Europe, came after the U.S. inflation data spurred optimism that the Fed was nearing the end of the monetary policy tightening.

"The market seems to be flooded with strong foreign institutional inflows, and with the U.S. inflation moderating, investors are hoping for a rate hike pause by the Federal Reserve," said Amol Athawale, vice president for technical research at Kotak Securities.

Asian markets were subdued on Monday after data showed that China's GDP growth in June quarter grew at a lower-than-expected rate. MKTS/GLOB

Investors also await the June quarter earnings of HDFC Bank HDBK.NS, LTIMindtree LTIM.NS, Tata Elxsi TTEX.NS among others on Monday.

Foreign institutional Investors bought 26.36 billion rupees ($321.3 million) worth of Indian equities on a net basis on Friday, while domestic investors sold 7.72 billion rupees of shares, as per provisional NSE data.

STOCKS TO WATCH:

** JSW Energy JSWE.NS: Co reports fall in consolidated net profit in June quarter.

** Avenue Supermarkts AVEU.NS: Co posts rise in consolidated net profit in first quarter.

** Bandhan Bank BANH.NS: Lender reports slide in net profit in June quarter; asset quality worsens sequentially.

** Lupin LUPN.NS: Co receives approval from U.S. FDA for Chlorpromazine Hydrochloride tablets.

($1 = 82.0490 Indian rupees)

