INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares log weekly gains as rate worries ease

BENGALURU, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed higher on Friday, logging a weekly gain, boosted by a rise in heavyweight financial and IT stocks, and as easing inflation data raised hopes of a slowdown in rate hikes.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI closed 0.55% higher at 17,956.60 and Sensex .BSESN rose 0.51% to 60,261.18, with both benchmarks reversing losses in a volatile session.

The indexes opened higher but ended lower in the previous three sessions, but still managed to rise over 0.5% this week, following a loss of nearly 1.5% in the first week of the year.

Ten of the 13 major sectoral indexes logged gains, with IT .NIFTYIT and financials .NIFTYFIN rising 0.74% and 0.57%, respectively.

With IT companies' earnings out of the way, the focus now shifts to financials, with HDFC Bank HDBK.NS, the country's top private lender, due to report results on Saturday.

The Reserve Bank of India would likely hike rates only by another 25-50 basis points, Chris Wood, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies, said in his Greed & Fear newsletter.

Analysts, however, cautioned that volatility in markets would continue as foreign institutional investors (FIIs) siphon funds out of the country due to the high valuations of domestic firms compared with their emerging market peers.

