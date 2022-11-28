US Markets

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares log new highs boosted by metal stocks

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

November 28, 2022 — 11:32 pm EST

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran for Reuters ->

Adds opening levels

BENGALURU, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Indian stocks opened higher and logged record highs yet again on Tuesday, aided by an uptick in metal stocks, tracking Asian peers that rebounded after China's decision to support property developers to boost demand.

The S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.35% to 62,722.34, touching record high level for fourth day in row, as of 0925 IST. The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI gained 0.37% to 18,631.65, hitting record high for second straight day.

Both indexes had notched closing highs for the third straight session on Monday.

Nifty Metal .NIFTYMET rose the most among sectoral gauges, adding 1%.

Asian markets shrugged off a weak start on Tuesday after China lifted ban on equity refinancing for listed property firms. The MSCI Asia ex-Japan index .MIAPJ0000PUS rose 1.81%. MKTS/GLOB

Wall Street equities fell overnight on Monday, on COVID protests in China and ahead of commentary from Federal Reserve for any clues on its future rate hiking path.

Shares of New Delhi Television NDTV.NS rose 5% to hit an upper circuit after the company's promoter group RRPR holding issued shares constituting 99.5% of its share capital to Adani group-owned Vishvapradhan Commercial.

($1 = 81.6400 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Eileen Soreng)

((Bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com, akansha.victor@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.