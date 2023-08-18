INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares log longest weekly losing streak in 15 months

By Bharath Rajeswaran and Manvi Pant

BENGALURU, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Indian shares posted their longest weekly losing streak since May 2022 on Friday, dragged by IT stocks, as concerns over U.S. interest rates and China's flagging economic recovery dampened risk appetite.

Both the blue chips Nifty 50 .NSEI and Sensex .BSESN declined for a fourth consecutive week. The Nifty 50 has lost 3.4% since hitting a record high on July 20.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI index closed 0.28% lower at 19,310.15on the day, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 0.31% to 64,948.66.

Information technology (IT) firms .NIFTYIT shed 1.47% and was the top sectoral loser.

Tata Consultancy Services TCS.NS, Infosys INFY.NS, Wipro WIPR.NS were among the top Nifty 50 losers, falling between 1% and 2%.

"Concerns over prolonged high interest rates and worries over the financial sector in the U.S. will obviously hurt Indian IT firms as BFSI (banking and financial services) is their largest client base," said Pramod Gubbi, founder of Marcellus Investment Managers.

High-weightage Reliance Industries RELI.NS rose 0.74% after the Bombay Stock Exchange announced that the recently demerged Jio Financial Services will be listed on Monday, Aug. 21.

Global shares declined as investors bet on U.S. interest rates staying elevated for longer, with worries over China's shadow banking sector also weighing on sentiment. MKTS/GLOB

"The ongoing consolidation (in Indian shares) over the last four weeks is healthy for the markets, as temporary pullbacks are a defining feature of every bull market," Gubbi added.

Meanwhile, both Adani Enterprises ADEl.NS and Adani Ports APSE.NS climbed more than 3% to the top of the Nifty 50 index after a media report said Abu Dhabi energy and utility firm TAQA TAQA.AD is considering investing nearly $2.5 billion in the Indian conglomerate's power businesses.

Both TAQA and Adani Group denied the report.

India's Nifty 50 set to log longest weekly losing streak in 15 months https://tmsnrt.rs/45yP2H2

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran and Manvi Pant in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee, Janane Venkatraman and Eileen Soreng)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.