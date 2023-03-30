INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares lacklustre; Nifty set for worst monthly show since 2001

BENGALURU, March 31 (Reuters) - Indian shares were set for a muted start - on track to log their longest monthly losing streak in over two decades on Friday - as markets were back on inflation-watch, with investors waiting for due economic data to get a read on future rate hikes.

India's NSE stock futures listed on the Singapore exchange SINc1 were down 0.05% at 17,250.50 as of 8:29 a.m. IST.

The Nifty is down 1.29% so far in March and on course to extend losses for the fourth month, its longest losing streak since 2001.

Investors at home were waiting for a set of macroeconomic indicators, including current account data and external debt.

Wall street equities rose overnight on Thursday, aided by technology shares, while U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's commentary on banking regulation rules needing a re-evaluation hit regional banks.

Weekly jobless claims in the U.S. rose moderately and gross domestic product for the October-December quarter was trimmed to 2.6% from 2.7%, signalling that tightening credit conditions were not having a material impact on the labour market and growth.

In Asia, equity indexes advanced, as strong manufacturing and services data from China lifted stocks, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS gaining 1.04%. MKTS/GLOB

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) turned buyers for a third time in the last 15 sessions on Wednesday, purchasing 12.45 billion Indian rupees ($151.71 million) of equities.

Stocks to Watch:

** G R Infraprojects GINF.NS: Co receives letter of award for a project worth 7.41 billion Rupees.

** Bharat Electronics BAJE.NS: Ministry of Defence signs contracts worth 26.96 billion Rupees with company.

** Hindustan Aeronautics HIAE.NS: Co receives income tax refund order of 7.91 billion Rupees.

** JSW Energy JSWE.NS: Completes acquisition of renewable energy portfolio of Mytrah Energy.

($1 = 82.0670 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru;Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

