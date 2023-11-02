INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares join global rally on bets of end to Fed rate hikes

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Indian shares advanced on Thursday, in tandem with global stocks, after the U.S. Federal Reserve's less hawkish-than-expected stance on monetary policy.

The more domestically focused small- .NIFSMCP100 and mid-caps .NIFMDCP100 also gained over 1.3% each.

"Fed's commentary was not hawkish as the market feared," said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Foreign portfolio investor (FPI) selling in Indian shares hit a nine-month high in October, dragging the blue-chip Nifty 50 to its worst month in 2023.

IT companies .NIFTYIT, which are much more sensitive to U.S. interest rates than other stocks given a high concentration of U.S. clients, rose 0.78%.

Forty-two of the Nifty 50 stocks logged gains. Britannia Industries BRIT.NS gained 2.96% after topping profit estimates in the September quarter.

Gas distribution company GAIL GAIL.NS jumped 3.91%, on signing a propane supply deal with Bharat Petroleum Corp BPCL.NS. BPCL added 1%.

Dabur India DABU.NS settled 2.57% higher after the consumer goods company beat quarterly profit estimates, supported by strong demand.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman and Eileen Soreng)

