INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares join global rally after Fed sticks to rate cut plan

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

March 20, 2024 — 11:48 pm EDT

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran for Reuters ->

Updates at 9:15 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, March 21 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on Thursday, led by information technology stocks and tracking a global stocks rally, after the U.S. Federal Reserve maintained its projection of three rate cuts this year.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 .NSEI index gained 0.72% to 21,997.20, while the BSE Sensex .BSESN added 0.77% to 72,649.12, as of 9:15 a.m. IST.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

