INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares join global rally after Fed sticks to rate cut plan

Updates at 9:15 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, March 21 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on Thursday, led by information technology stocks and tracking a global stocks rally, after the U.S. Federal Reserve maintained its projection of three rate cuts this year.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 .NSEI index gained 0.72% to 21,997.20, while the BSE Sensex .BSESN added 0.77% to 72,649.12, as of 9:15 a.m. IST.

