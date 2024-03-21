INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares join global rally after Fed maintains rate cut view; metals lead

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, March 21 (Reuters) - Indian shares joined a global equity rally on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve maintained its projection of three rate cuts this year, with metals leading the charge on the back of a softer U.S. dollar.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 .NSEI index gained 0.88% to 22,028.90, while the BSE Sensex .BSESN added 0.87% to 72,729.21, as of 10:05 a.m. IST.

"Markets were not expecting this kind of clarity on rate cuts from the U.S. Fed, and that has driven the rally," said Avinash Gorakshakar, head of research at Profitmart Securities.

Metals .NIFTYMET jumped 2.1%, rebounding from a 1.7% drop in the last two sessions, helped by improved risk appetite and a weaker U.S. dollar after the Fed said it remained on track for three interest rate cuts this year.

A weaker dollar makes metals cheaper for holders of other currencies. MET/L

Tata Steel TISC.NS, JSW Steel JSTL.NS and Hindalco HALC.NS gained between 2% and 3.3%, and were among the top five Nifty 50 gainers.

The Fed's commentary aided expectations of a rate cut in June, the odds of which rose to 77% from 59% a day ago according to the CME FedWatch Tool, triggering a global markets rally. MKTS/GLOB

All 13 major sectors logged gains, with the key financial services index .NIFTYFIN rising 1.1%.

U.S.-rate sensitive information technology .NIFTYIT gained 1.2%, after dropping 5.1% in the last four sessions.

The broader, more domestically-focussed small- .NIFSMCP100 and mid-caps .NIFMDCP100 gained about 2% and 1.75%, respectively, shirking off their recent underperformance.

It will be unlikely for the rally to continue in broader markets beyond a session or two because the concerns over elevated valuations remain, Gorakshakar added.

Wockhardt WCKH.NSgained 4% after launching a share sale to institutional investors.

Rail Vikas Nigam RAIV.NSadded 4% on emerging as the lowest bidder on a $20 million project.

Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru

