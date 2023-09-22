INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares inch up, but set for first weekly drop in four

BENGALURU, Sept 22 (Reuters) - India's benchmark indexes took a breather on Friday, edging up on the back of gains in banks and financials following a more than 2% drop during the week.

The Nifty 50 .NSEIwas up 0.2% at 19,782 points as of 09:22 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.3% to 66,392 points. The indexes are on course for their first weekly decline in four.

(Reporting by Sethuraman NR in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

