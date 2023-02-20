INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares inch up as metals rise; Fed minutes awaited

BENGALURU, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened to marginal gains on Tuesday, led by metal stocks, while investors waited for the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting minutes due Wednesday to gauge the central bank's future rate-hike path.

The Nifty 50 index .NSEI inched up 0.16% at 17,874, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN gained 0.15% at 60,783.71 as of 09:20 a.m. IST.

The minutes would likely provide cues on the future rate-hike trajectory of the U.S. central bank. Recent data has heightened inflation concerns, sparking fears of a prolonged higher interest-rate regime in the world's largest economy.

Asian markets declined, with the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS dropping 0.59%. MKTS/GLOB

Beaten-down metal stocks .NIFTYMET were top sectoral gainer, rising 0.6%. The index is down over 10.2% so far in February.

Among individual stocks, BEML BEML.NS rose 2% after it signed memorandum of understanding with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation-led special purpose vehicle to supply metro rolling stocks for Bahrain metro rail project.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran and Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +919769003463))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.