INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares inch towards record highs ahead of Powell's testimony

BENGALURU, June 20 (Reuters) - India's Nifty 50 and Sensex stock indexes reversed losses in the final hour of the trading session on Tuesday, powered by broad-based gains across sectors ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's congressional testimony.

The blue-chip Nifty .NSEI index closed 0.33% higher at 18,816.70, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN was up 0.25% at 63,327.70. Both the benchmarks are less than 0.5% away from all-time highs.

"Multiple factors such as mounting Chinese growth fears, anxiety ahead of Powell's testimony and delayed monsoon have sparked caution," said Prashanth Tapse, senior vice president for research at Mehta Equities.

The benchmark Nifty 50 came within 10 points of all-time highs on Monday, only to witness selling pressure near record levels.

Powell is scheduled to deliver congressional testimonies on monetary policy on Wednesday and Thursday. Traders are pricing in a nearly 75% chance of a 25-basis point rate hike by the Fed at its July meeting after a pause in June. FEDWATCH

Among individual stocks, HDFC Asset Management Company HDFA.NSadvanced over 11% after UK's abrdn plc ABDN.L sold its entire 10.2% stake in the company.

On the other hand, IIFL Securities IIFS.NSlost nearly 17% after India's market regulator banned its stockbroking unit from onboarding any new client for two years, citing alleged misuse of client funds.

