INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares inch towards record highs ahead of key macro data

Credit: REUTERS/NIHARIKA KULKARNI

September 10, 2023 — 11:52 pm EDT

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran for Reuters ->

Updated at 9:15 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Indian benchmarks indexes inched towards record highs on Monday, led by financials, with their gains in contrast to a drop in Asian markets ahead of key macroeconomic data from major economies.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI index was up 0.35% at 19,890 by 9:15 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.31% to 66,807.73. Both the benchmarks are less than 1% shy of their record highs, hit on July 20.

