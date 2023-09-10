INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares inch towards record highs ahead of key macro data

Updated at 9:15 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Indian benchmarks indexes inched towards record highs on Monday, led by financials, with their gains in contrast to a drop in Asian markets ahead of key macroeconomic data from major economies.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI index was up 0.35% at 19,890 by 9:15 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.31% to 66,807.73. Both the benchmarks are less than 1% shy of their record highs, hit on July 20.

