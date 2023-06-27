INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares inch toward record high tracking Asia; HDFC firms gain

Updates closing levels

BENGALURU, June 27 (Reuters) - Indian shares inched closer to record highs on Tuesday, tracking Asian peers and buoyed by gains in HDFC group companies, while the stock exchange pushed a market holiday to Thursday from Wednesday.

The blue-chip Nifty .NSEI index closed 0.68% higher at 18,817.4 - about 70 points shy of an all-time high, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.71% to 63,416.03.

The Nifty had failed to breach an all-time high last week, while the Sensex eased after hitting a record high, weighed by hawkish central bank commentary.

Meanwhile, the shift in the Eid market holiday came after the government of Maharashtra state, where India's financial capital Mumbai is located, changed the date for the holiday late on Monday.

Among stocks, HDFC Life Insurance HDFL.NS was the top gainer on the Nifty 50 on Tuesday, closing 5.9% higher on its best day since late-April.

Aditya Birla Capital ADTB.NS climbed 6.1% on plans to raise $213 million through a share sale.

Also supporting sentiment was a rise in Asian peers after news that China would support the stuttering growth in its economy.[MKTS/GLOB]

