INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares inch lower as banks, financials drag

Credit: REUTERS/NIHARIKA KULKARNI

September 26, 2023 — 11:53 pm EDT

Written by Sethuraman NR for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Indian shares inched lower on Wednesday, dragged by losses in banks and financial companies, as worries over higher interest rates and its subsequent impact on growth continued to dent investor sentiment globally.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI fell 0.2% at 19,632 points as of 9:19 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.2 at 65,813 points.

