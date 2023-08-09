News & Insights

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares inch lower ahead of RBI rate decision

August 09, 2023 — 11:51 pm EDT

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran for Reuters ->

Updated at 9:15 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened slightly lower Thursday, ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision, where the central bank is widely seen as holding key rates steady.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI index was down 0.18% at 19598, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 0.17% to 65,885.99 at 9:15 a.m. IST.

The RBI's rate decision will be announced at 10:00 a.m. IST.

