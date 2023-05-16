INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares inch down as financials offset inflation data boost

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, May 16 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell marginally on Tuesday as a slide in financials nearly offset the optimism from favourable domestic inflation data and persistent foreign institutional buying in equities.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI inched 0.05% down to 18,389 as of 10:23 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 0.09% to 62,288.50.

Nine of the 13 major sectoral indexes advanced with public sector banks .NIFTYPSU and realty .NIFTYREAL adding over 0.8% each. High weightage financials .NIFTYFIN shed over 0.5% dragging the benchmark.

Both Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd HDFC.NS and HDFC Bank HDBK.NS lost over 1% and were among the top Nifty 50 losers.

Analysts expect the benchmark Nifty to consolidate in the near term with resistance seen at 18,400-18,500 levels.

"We maintain a positive outlook for domestic markets due to strong macroeconomic fundamentals," said G Chokkalingam, founder and head of research at Equinomics Research & Advisory.

India's annual wholesale price inflation and retail inflation cooled off in April, heightening expectations of a prolonged pause in interest rate hikes by the country's central bank.

Among individual stocks, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd ONGC.NS advanced nearly 2% and was among the top gainers in Nifty 50 index. The uptick comes after the government cut windfall tax on petroleum crude to zero from 4,100 rupees per tonne, in its fortnightly revision. Oil India Ltd OILI.NS also added over 2%.

Pipes maker Astral Ltd ASTL.NSclimbed over 5% after reporting a rise in March-quarter profit.

The Nifty 50 has risen nearly 6% in FY2024 so far. The recent uptick could be attributed to the return of foreign institutional investors (FII). FIIs have bought over 210 billion rupees of shares in the past 13 sessions at a stretch, the longest FII buying streak in nine months.

($1 = 81.7800 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.