INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares hold near 5-mth lows as US banking crisis weighs

BENGALURU, March 14 (Reuters) - Indian shares, on Tuesday, held the near five-month lows hit in the previous session as a U.S. banking crisis unnerved investors globally.

The Nifty 50 index .NSEI was down 0.2% to 17,127, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN dropped 0.14% to 58,158.09 as of 09:20 a.m. IST.

The fallout from the collapse of U.S. lenders Silicon Valley Bank SIVB.O and Signature Bank SBNY.O widened overnight despite government efforts to shore up confidence, hitting bank shares globally. MKTS/GLOB

Indian banks .NSEBANK, .NIFTYPSU were among the top drags, falling 0.4% and 0.7%, respectively, even as analysts said the country's lenders were insulated from the U.S. banking crisis.

Meanwhile, India's annual retail inflation rate INCPIY=ECI eased to 6.44% in February from 6.52% in January but stayed above the Reserve Bank of India's upper threshold for a second straight month.

Investors will now focus on the U.S. inflation data, due later in the day, for cues on the rate hike trajectory amid expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve could now become less hawkish given the banking crisis.

($1 = 82.2350 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nishit Navin in Bengaluru; Editing by Eileen Soreng and Janane Venkatraman)

