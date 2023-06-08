INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares hold gains after RBI keeps rates unchanged

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, June 7 (Reuters) - Indian shares held gains on Thursday, with the benchmarks closing in on all-time highs, after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) maintained key policy rates.

The blue-chip Nifty 50 .NSEI index was up 0.21% at 18,765.30 as of 10:19 a.m. IST, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.22% to 63,286.91.

The RBI's monetary policy committee (MPC) left the repo rate at 6.50% for a second straight meeting.

The RBI has raised the repo rate by a total of 250 basis points since May 2022 to keep inflation in check, before opting for a pause at the previous meeting.

"The full effect of the policy rate hikes will be visible in the coming months," said RBI governor Shaktikanta Das and added that domestic demand situations remained conducive for growth.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com ; +91 9769003463))

