INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares hold gains after RBI keeps rates steady as expected

Credit: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

October 06, 2023 — 12:58 am EDT

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Indian shares held steady on Friday after the Reserve Bank of India stayed pat on key interest rates as expected.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was up 0.32% at 19,608.50, as of 10:22 a.m. IST, and the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.29% to 65,821.50.

The RBI's rate-setting committee kept the key lending rate steady at 6.50%. The central bank also maintained its policy stance of "withdrawal of accommodation" to bring inflation within its target band.

The RBI governor retained inflation projection at 5.4% for fiscal 2024, but cautioned that inflation trajectory will be shaped by global food and energy prices, as well as El-Nino conditions.

All the 13 major sectoral indexes advanced, with rate sensitive stocks like realty .NIFTYREAL, auto .NIFTYAUTO and financials .NIFTYFIN adding between 0.35% and 1%.

The more domestically-focused mid-caps .NIFMDCP100 and small-caps .NIFSMCP100 gained 0.4% and 0.7%, respectively.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil, Sohini Goswami, Sonia Cheema and Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

