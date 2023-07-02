INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares hit record highs on positive global cues

Updated at 9:17 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, July 3 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on Monday, with the benchmarks surging to fresh record highs for the third consecutive session, as sentiment improved on signs of moderating inflation in the United States.

The Nifty .NSEI index rose as much as 0.43% to a new all-time high of 19,271.45. The S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN also rose 0.41% to 64,9580.83, as of 9:17 a.m. IST.

The Nifty Auto index .NIFTYAUTO rose 0.33% to a record high while high weightage bank index .NSEBANK also hit a new all-time high.

($1 = 82.0355 Indian Rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K and Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

