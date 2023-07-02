News & Insights

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares hit record highs on positive global cues

Credit: REUTERS/NIHARIKA KULKARNI

July 02, 2023 — 11:50 pm EDT

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran for Reuters ->

Updated at 9:17 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, July 3 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on Monday, with the benchmarks surging to fresh record highs for the third consecutive session, as sentiment improved on signs of moderating inflation in the United States.

The Nifty .NSEI index rose as much as 0.43% to a new all-time high of 19,271.45. The S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN also rose 0.41% to 64,9580.83, as of 9:17 a.m. IST.

The Nifty Auto index .NIFTYAUTO rose 0.33% to a record high while high weightage bank index .NSEBANK also hit a new all-time high.

($1 = 82.0355 Indian Rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K and Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.