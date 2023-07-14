INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares hit record highs on Fed rate pause hopes

By Rama Venkat

BENGALURU, July 14 (Reuters) - Indian shares hit record highs in the last few minutes of trading on Friday to notch a third straight weekly rise, lifted by IT stocks on increasing hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve would pause its rate hiking cycle.

The blue-chip Nifty .NSEI index was up 0.78% to 19,564.50 at close, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.77% to 66,060.90. For the week, the indexes climbed 1.2% each.

Data late on Wednesday showing U.S. inflation eased reinforced bets that the Fed could pause rate hikes after July.

That spurred a 4.45% jump in IT companies .NIFTYIT, which get a major share of their revenue from the world's largest economy, despite tepid earnings reports from TCSTCS.NS, WiproWIPR.NS and HCLTech HCLT.NS this week.

The more domestically-oriented Nifty midcaps .NIFMDCP100 and smallcaps .NIFSMCP100 settled 1.15% and 1.42% up, respectively. The midcaps also scaled record highs.

"While Nifty valuations are above their long terms averages, Nifty technically has very strong supports between the 18,900-19,100 range and resistance around 19,600-19,700 levels."

TCS, HCLTech and Tech Mahindra TEML.NS were among the top Nifty gainers. So were Infosys INFY.NS and recent addition LTIMindtree LTIM.NS, both of which will report results next week.

Among individual stocks, Sun Pharma Advanced Research SPRC.NS closed 2.8% higher after the U.S. FDA did not raise any clinical efficacy or safety issues on the company's glaucoma treatment.

JBM Auto JBMA.NS ended 11.4% higher after securing supply orders for some electric buses.

HDFC Bank HDBK.NS, which has the top Nifty 50 weightage, is scheduled to post its quarterly results on Monday, which will kick off bank earnings.

