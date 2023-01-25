INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares hit over 1-wk low; Adani group stocks fall

By Rama Venkat

BENGALURU, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Indian stocks hit an over-one-week low in volatile trading on Wednesday, ahead of the monthly expiry of derivatives and the federal budget.

The Nifty 50 index .NSEI was down 1% at 17,936.25 as of 11:17 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 0.96% to 60,394.36.

Stocks of Adani group companies fell between 2% and 7% after short-seller Hindenburg Research said it holds short positions in those firms through U.S.-traded bonds and non-Indian-traded derivative instruments.

The Nifty is still in the 17,800 to 18,200 range, so it may be a good opportunity to pick up stocks when it reaches the 17,800 level as it is a good support as of now, Dasgupta said.

Markets will likely see further consolidation ahead of the Union budget due next week, which could entail a higher allocation for social sector programmes, analysts have said.

Nifty 50 members Tata Motors TAMO.NS, Bajaj Auto BAJA.NS, Cipla Ltd CIPL.NS and Dr Reddy's Labs REDY.NSare scheduled to report their quarterly results later in the day.

Auto stocks .NIFTYAUTO shed early gains to trade 0.2% lower, with Maruti Suzuki MRTI.NS and Bajaj Auto BAJA.NS the only gainers on the index.

Maruti was up 0.8% on strong third-quarter earnings, while Bajaj Auto rose 0.3%.

($1 = 81.6130 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Rama Venkat and Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman and Eileen Soreng)

