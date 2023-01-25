Commodities

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares hit over 1-wk low; Adani group stocks fall

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

January 25, 2023 — 12:55 am EST

Written by Rama Venkat for Reuters ->

By Rama Venkat

BENGALURU, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Indian stocks hit an over-one-week low in volatile trading on Wednesday, ahead of the monthly expiry of derivatives and the federal budget.

The Nifty 50 index .NSEI was down 1% at 17,936.25 as of 11:17 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 0.96% to 60,394.36.

Stocks of Adani group companies fell between 2% and 7% after short-seller Hindenburg Research said it holds short positions in those firms through U.S.-traded bonds and non-Indian-traded derivative instruments.

The Nifty is still in the 17,800 to 18,200 range, so it may be a good opportunity to pick up stocks when it reaches the 17,800 level as it is a good support as of now, Dasgupta said.

Markets will likely see further consolidation ahead of the Union budget due next week, which could entail a higher allocation for social sector programmes, analysts have said.

Nifty 50 members Tata Motors TAMO.NS, Bajaj Auto BAJA.NS, Cipla Ltd CIPL.NS and Dr Reddy's Labs REDY.NSare scheduled to report their quarterly results later in the day.

Auto stocks .NIFTYAUTO shed early gains to trade 0.2% lower, with Maruti Suzuki MRTI.NS and Bajaj Auto BAJA.NS the only gainers on the index.

Maruti was up 0.8% on strong third-quarter earnings, while Bajaj Auto rose 0.3%.

($1 = 81.6130 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Rama Venkat and Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman and Eileen Soreng)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +919769003463))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.