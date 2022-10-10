INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares hit one-week low on U.S. rate hike jitters

Adds analyst quote, updates index levels

BENGALURU, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell to their lowest level in a week on Monday, led by automobile and consumer stocks, and as Asian equities slipped after a strong U.S. jobs report strengthened the case for the Federal Reserve to persist with aggressive rate hikes.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI, with all of its major sub-indexes in the negative territory, fell 1.4% to 17,072.90 as of 0442 GMT, and the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN declined 1.37% to 57,396.53. Both the indexes posted their sharpest intraday drop in two weeks.

"The paradoxical construct of good economic news turning out to be bad news for markets played out again last Friday in the U.S. The surprisingly low U.S. unemployment rate implies that the Fed will have to continue raising interest rates longer than the markets had discounted," said V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

In morning trading, the Nifty's auto index .NIFTYAUTOand the fast-moving consumer goods index .NIFTYFMCG were among the worst performers among other sub-indexes, falling 1.64% and 1.8%, respectively. Tata Motors LtdTAMO.NS and Hero MotoCorp HROM.NS were the top losers on the Nifty 50, declining 3.8% and 2.8%, respectively.

Domestic corporate earnings will be among the drivers for markets in the next few weeks, with IT service provider Tata Consultancy Services TCS.NS set to kick off earnings season on Monday, when it reports quarterly results later in the day.

Tata Consultancy Services, rising 0.6%, was among the two gainers on the Nifty IT index .NIFTYIT which was down 0.48%.

IDBI Bank IDBI.NSjumped as much as 11.2% after the government said on Friday it was looking to sell a 60.72% stake in the bank and invited expressions of interest.

A Reuters poll found India's retail inflation accelerated to a five month high of 7.30% in September due to surging food prices, staying above the Reserve Bank of India's tolerance band for a ninth month. The data is due after market hours on Wednesday.

($1 = 82.8200 Indian rupees)

