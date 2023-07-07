News & Insights

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares hit new highs; earnings, monsoon lifts mood

Credit: REUTERS/NIHARIKA KULKARNI

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran for Reuters ->

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, July 7 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Friday morning, recovering from some early losses as sustained foreign inflows, strong corporate earnings and a steady monsoon helped shake off fears of further monetary policy tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Both the indexes had lost 0.4% at the open, but recovered to hit fresh record highs for the sixth time in seven sessions.

The benchmarks have risen over 1.5% each this week so far. Eight of the 13 major sectoral indexes logged gains with auto .NIFTYAUTO and realty .NIFTYREAL indexes gaining over 0.5% each.

The resilience in domestic equities contrasted a slide in global peers afterdatashowed a rise in the U.S. private payrolls, stoking fresh fears of a prolonged high interest regime and triggered a spike in bond yields across the world.

Wall Street equities closed lower overnight. Asian markets declined on Friday, with the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index .MIAPJ0000PUS losing nearly 1%. MKTS/GLOB

"Our portfolio remains 45% invested in India, due to the long-term domestic demand story" wrote Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies.

Among individual stocks, Titan Company TITN.NSrose over 3% to hit a record high after the company said it recorded revenue growth of 20% year-on-year in June quarter, in its quarterly update.

Indian Oil Corporation IOC.NS and Praj Industries PRAJ.NSgained over 2% and 5%, respectively, after the two companies formed a joint venture to build biofuels production capacities in India.

