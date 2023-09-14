INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares hit fresh record highs on strong China data, U.S. rate pause hopes

Updated at 9:15 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Sept 15 (Reuters) - India's benchmarks hit new record highs for the second consecutive session on Friday, tracking Asian peers, as stronger-than-expected macroeconomic data from China and easing U.S. rate concerns aided sentiment.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI was up 0.35% to 20,173.15 by 9:15 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN gained 0.38% to 67,774.46.

($1 = 83.0300 Indian rupees)

