INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares hit fresh record highs on strong China data, U.S. rate pause hopes

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

September 14, 2023 — 11:49 pm EDT

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran and Archishma Iyer for Reuters ->

Updated at 9:15 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Sept 15 (Reuters) - India's benchmarks hit new record highs for the second consecutive session on Friday, tracking Asian peers, as stronger-than-expected macroeconomic data from China and easing U.S. rate concerns aided sentiment.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI was up 0.35% to 20,173.15 by 9:15 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN gained 0.38% to 67,774.46.

($1 = 83.0300 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran and Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
