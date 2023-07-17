News & Insights

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares hit fresh record highs helped by Reliance, HDFC Bank

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

July 17, 2023 — 11:49 pm EDT

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran for Reuters ->

Updated at 9:17 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, July 18 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher and hit fresh record highs for the third session in a row on Tuesday, led by index heavyweights Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank amid mixed global cues.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI index rose 0.44% to 19,798.65, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN gained 0.54% to 66,950.56, as of 9:17 a.m. IST.

($1 = 82.0390 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.