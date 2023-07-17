INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares hit fresh record highs helped by Reliance, HDFC Bank

Updated at 9:17 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, July 18 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher and hit fresh record highs for the third session in a row on Tuesday, led by index heavyweights Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank amid mixed global cues.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI index rose 0.44% to 19,798.65, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN gained 0.54% to 66,950.56, as of 9:17 a.m. IST.

($1 = 82.0390 Indian rupees)

