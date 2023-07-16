News & Insights

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares hit fresh record highs as earnings season kicks off

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

July 16, 2023 — 11:55 pm EDT

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran for Reuters

Updated at 9:19 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, July 17 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher to hit fresh all-time highs, aided by broad sectoral gains as earnings began trickling in, shrugging off weakness in Asian markets on lacklustre economic data from China.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI index rose as much as 0.24% to 19,612.15, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN gained 0.19% to 66,189.50, as of 9:19 a.m. IST.

